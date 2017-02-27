Flight restrictions means more traffi...

Flight restrictions means more traffic in Stuart

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

There's more air traffic going into a Stuart airport thanks to Presidential Temporary Flight Restrictions in place whenever President Donald Trump comes to town. At Lantana Airport, Michelle Edwards with Palm Beach Flights Training says she's been trying to find ways to keep business going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb 24 Parden Pard 157
Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14) Feb 21 Lafarge 20
LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15) Feb 21 Benchmark 4
Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants Feb 20 Sunshine 1
Shooting Cartoonists (May '15) Feb 15 Freedom 7
The Media Conceal (Apr '15) Feb 15 Poblacht 9
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Feb 15 USSLiberty 30
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC