Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart
There are 3 comments on the WFLX-TV West Palm Beach story from Friday Feb 3, titled Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart. In it, WFLX-TV West Palm Beach reports that:
As President Donald Trump pushes for stricter immigration laws, the Martin County sheriff announced his deputies arrested potential illegal immigrants for crimes in Martin County. Five men, including two teenagers, were arrested for violent robberies in the Golden Gate neighborhood in East Stuart.
#1 Sunday Feb 5
Laws don't have to be stricter, just enforce current law.
#2 Sunday Feb 5
could some of these arrests been those VERY CRIMINALS released by the dictator/obama hours before he flipped waltzing out of the WH ?? the pig was desperately thrashing around trying to find all the obstacles he could find causing mayhem for the next administration ! I don't believe Mr Bush behaved in this mentally bizarre behavior towards to the dictator when he planted himself in the oval office !
#3 Monday Feb 6
The people in Stuart don't need this BS any more than the people anywhere else. Enforce our laws and get them out of here. Defund sanctuary cities.
