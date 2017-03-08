Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before killings
In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Austin Harrouff is transported by detectives to the Martin County Jail from St. Mary's Hospital in Florida. Harrouff, the Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man's face, told TV personality Phil McGraw he had been running from a demon-like figure named Daniel before the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb 15
|Freedom
|7
|The Media Conceal (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Poblacht
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC