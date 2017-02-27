Brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie coun...

Brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie counties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WPTV Local News

As of 3:30 p.m. one had burned 45 acres near Kanner Highway & Pratt Whitney Road, according to the Florida Forest Service. Firefighters were also sent to the 5900 block of Community Dr., the 5800 block of Salerno Rd. and another nearby location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb 24 Parden Pard 157
Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14) Feb 21 Lafarge 20
LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15) Feb 21 Benchmark 4
Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants Feb 20 Sunshine 1
Shooting Cartoonists (May '15) Feb 15 Freedom 7
The Media Conceal (Apr '15) Feb 15 Poblacht 9
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Feb 15 USSLiberty 30
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Martin County was issued at February 28 at 6:58AM EST

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC