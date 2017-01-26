You're not letting him go?
In an effort to get his buddy - with whom he had done time - out of jail, a man faxed a fake court memo to the county jail in Lincoln. Neb., saying that the friend's bond had been paid and that he should be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Jan 17
|Erno
|74
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Jan 17
|Owner
|29
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|hell raiser
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC