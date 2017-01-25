You just might find your next car at Wal-Mart

Through partnerships with dealership groups, an online retailer and a major lending firm, the big-box juggernaut will open vehicle retail centers at 25 locations in the Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Oklahoma City metropolitan areas, according to a report from Automotive News . CarSaver, an online automotive marketplace, will launch the centers on April 1, giving shoppers the ability to browse new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles that are for sale at participating dealership within a 15-mile radius using touchscreen kiosks.

