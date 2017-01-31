Teen pilot on trip back from Fort Lauderdale makes emergency landing on golf course
The teens left from Witham Field in Stuart Saturday and flew to Ft. Lauderdale for lunch and then they planned to fly back to Stuart Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P...
|Tue
|Christine DH
|1
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Jan 17
|Erno
|74
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Jan 17
|Owner
|29
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC