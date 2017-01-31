Teen pilot on trip back from Fort Lau...

Teen pilot on trip back from Fort Lauderdale makes emergency landing on golf course

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The teens left from Witham Field in Stuart Saturday and flew to Ft. Lauderdale for lunch and then they planned to fly back to Stuart Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stuart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P... Tue Christine DH 1
News Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12) Mon Pharting Gun 48
Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16) Jan 22 Topic 8
Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero. Jan 20 Rib 3
Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09) Jan 17 Erno 74
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Jan 17 Owner 29
News Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08) Jan 11 Mmm 216
See all Stuart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stuart Forum Now

Stuart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stuart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Stuart, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC