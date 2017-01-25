Robbery investigation leads to drug bust
A robbery investigation led to the discovery of a drug operation and the arrests of 4 people in Stuart, according to city police. Police say they were able to quickly find two of them at a home in the 500 block of SE Amerigo Avenue.
