Martin Co. sheriff works to ensure transparency
After learning that the victim in Tuesday's shooting in Martin County was black, and the deputies who shot him were white, Sheriff William Snyder immediately called the FBI to the scene. The sheriff says he wouldn't have done that a few years ago, but the public today expects more accountability and transparency from law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P...
|Tue
|Christine DH
|1
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Jan 17
|Erno
|74
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Jan 17
|Owner
|29
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC