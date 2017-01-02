Harley S. Dingman

Harley S. Dingman died December 31, 2016 at his home in Stuart, Fl under the care of his family and Treasure Coast Hospice. He was born February 6, 1922 in Watertown, NY to Harley S. and Viola Robbins Dingman.

