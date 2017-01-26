Fire crews battling fire in Stuart
The Trump administration has instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch These images show 3-year-old Melyssa Delgado Braga, of Brazil, before and after surgeons in Shreveport removed a rare tumor from her face. Doctors say she will require more surgeries as she grows older.
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Jan 17
|Erno
|74
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Jan 17
|Owner
|29
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Jan 11
|Mmm
|216
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|hell raiser
|6
