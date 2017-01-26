Fire crews battling fire in Stuart

The Trump administration has instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch These images show 3-year-old Melyssa Delgado Braga, of Brazil, before and after surgeons in Shreveport removed a rare tumor from her face. Doctors say she will require more surgeries as she grows older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.