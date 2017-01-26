Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for...

Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling Police Officer a 'Pig'

Stuart, Florida Mayor Eula Clarke , a Democrat , apologized this week for calling a Stuart police officer a pig earlier this month. Clarke called the officer a pig when she spotted him as both were in a grocery store on January 11 and the mayor said, ""I didn't know we were serving pig," according to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

