Stuart man dies in Christmas crash in residential neighborhood
A 20-year-old Stuart man died early Christmas morning and a passenger was critically injured in a one-car crash in a residential area south of Martin County Airport at Witham Field, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of the 2005 Nissan Maxima, Sergio Galarza, was killed.
