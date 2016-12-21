Stuart man dies in Christmas crash in...

Stuart man dies in Christmas crash in residential neighborhood

A 20-year-old Stuart man died early Christmas morning and a passenger was critically injured in a one-car crash in a residential area south of Martin County Airport at Witham Field, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of the 2005 Nissan Maxima, Sergio Galarza, was killed.

