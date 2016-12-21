Pair of deported Hondurans came back ...

Pair of deported Hondurans came back and are accused of messing with a sea turtle

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The Miami Herald

Two Hondurans who previously had been deported were recently arrested in South Florida and accused of "disturbing" a federally protected sea turtle, according to court records. Luis Fernando Madrid Barrera and Yoni Ramiro Reyes Lopez have been indicted by a federal grand jury and are now awaiting trial in federal court, possibly in December.

