Just in: Unlicensed driver hits, kills motorcycle rider, flees scene

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Palm Beach Post

An unlicensed driver with three children in his Chevy Blazer crashed into a Honda motorcycle hard enough to eject its driver, then ran him over before fleeing, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Richard Allan Nackowski, 73, of Palm City was killed in the crash, which took place just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Martin Downs Boulevard .

