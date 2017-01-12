Just in: Unlicensed driver hits, kills motorcycle rider, flees scene
An unlicensed driver with three children in his Chevy Blazer crashed into a Honda motorcycle hard enough to eject its driver, then ran him over before fleeing, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Richard Allan Nackowski, 73, of Palm City was killed in the crash, which took place just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Martin Downs Boulevard .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Mmm
|216
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Dec 29
|See you in Hell Mr B
|11
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec '16
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|poopik lips
|362
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC