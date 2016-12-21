Florida woman allegedly found drunk a...

Florida woman allegedly found drunk and topless and offered cop sex after DUI arrest

Saturday Dec 10

'Drunk and topless' Florida woman crashed her car and then 'offered sex to a COP while biting her lip and moaning at him' It was there she called him the 'sexiest thing' she's ever seen, bit her lip and thrust her hand in her crotch area as she offered him sex A Florida woman allegedly offered sex to a police officer after she was found drunk and topless following a car accident. Jamie Schmude, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence after she was involved in a traffic crash in Stuart.

