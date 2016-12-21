Florida woman allegedly found drunk and topless and offered cop sex after DUI arrest
'Drunk and topless' Florida woman crashed her car and then 'offered sex to a COP while biting her lip and moaning at him' It was there she called him the 'sexiest thing' she's ever seen, bit her lip and thrust her hand in her crotch area as she offered him sex A Florida woman allegedly offered sex to a police officer after she was found drunk and topless following a car accident. Jamie Schmude, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence after she was involved in a traffic crash in Stuart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Stuart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MANCIL'S Tractor Service (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|hell raiser
|6
|Costco
|Dec 13
|concerned
|2
|The Outback (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Lickety-Split
|3
|House taxes
|Dec 8
|Speedgt
|1
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Nov 30
|poopik lips
|362
|Restaurants open Thanksgiving (Nov '12)
|Nov 24
|MomE
|3
|Miami Dolphin fan club
|Nov '16
|Man1up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stuart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC