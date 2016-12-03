Expansion of gun rights possible in u...

Expansion of gun rights possible in upcoming session

Friday Dec 2 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Florida law prevents concealed carry permit holders from carrying their weapons in more than a dozen kinds of locations, but many of them could become acceptable places to pack heat after the legislative session that begins March 7. Florida law prevents concealed carry permit holders from carrying their weapons in more than a dozen kinds of locations, but many of them could become acceptable places to pack heat after the legislative session that begins March 7. Before long, you could find yourself walking up to a ticket counter in an airport behind someone legally carrying a firearm. The same on a college campus.

Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

