Sherman Theater to a Hear it Froma the Gin Blossoms Updated at

The Gin Blossoms will perform at Friday at the Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. Formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona, the band consists of: Robin Wilson, vocals and guitar; Jesse Valenzuela, guitar; Bill Leen, bass; Scott “Scotty” Johnson, lead and rhythm guitar and backing vocals; and Scott Hessel, drums and percussion.

