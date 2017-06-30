Salon holding benefit for employee
EAST STROUDSBURG − Hot Heads Salon is holding a basket raffle to benefit employee Jessica Ace, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian and colon cancer after giving birth to her son April 29. Ace since then has been undergoing intense chemotherapy and multiple medical appointments while being unable to work. The raffle's goal is helping with expenses her family is unable to pay.
