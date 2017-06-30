Muth charged with judicial misconduct Updated at
EAST STROUDSBURG − Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth has been charged with displaying pornography on his office computer in view of his clerks, having his clerks grade his East Stroudsburg University students' exams and using the court office copier to copy documents for his ESU students, all during regular court office hours. Filing these charges Wednesday, the state Judicial Conduct Board, to whom Muth's actions were reported, views these offenses as violations of the rules governing standards of behavior for magisterial district judges.
