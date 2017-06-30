Magistrate accused of viewing porn faces misconduct charges
A Pennsylvania magistrate faces professional misconduct charges over accusations that he viewed pornography in his chambers and used court employees to grade his students' papers. A complaint Wednesday by the Judicial Conduct Board alleges that three court clerks caught District Judge Michael Muth , of East Stroudsburg, viewing sexually explicit photos or video on separate occasions.
