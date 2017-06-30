Freedom Festival draws crowd, preps f...

Freedom Festival draws crowd, preps for day two

Red, white and blue filled Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Monday as people flocked to take part in a two-day Fourth of July tradition in the region, the annual American Freedom Festival. This year marks the 16th annual festival, which kicked off at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon and will run from 3 to 11 p.m. today, with a free fireworks display to serve as a finale to the event.

