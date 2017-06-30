Freedom Festival draws crowd, preps for day two

Red, white and blue filled Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Monday as people flocked to take part in a two-day Fourth of July tradition in the region, the annual American Freedom Festival. This year marks the 16th annual festival, which kicked off at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon and will run from 3 to 11 p.m. today, with a free fireworks display to serve as a finale to the event.

