Eastburg man charged in connection with fatal overdose

STROUDSBURG - A man with a drug use history is charged after allegedly helping a fellow user get heroin on which she fatally overdosed in January at her Hamilton Township residence. Kevin Scott Howie, 19, of East Stroudsburg, was charged Thursday with drug possession with intent to deliver, delivering drugs resulting in death, criminally using a communication facility , drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

