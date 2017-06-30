East Stroudsburg University partners with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania proudly announces its intent to enter into an agreement with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono to provide basic ambulatory health services to its students, effective July 1, 2017. "At ESU, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our services to students.
