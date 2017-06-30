Cub Scouts observe Flag Day with Elks Lodge Updated at
Cub Scouts from troop 85 assisted the East Stroudsburg Elks Lodge in observing Flag Day. The Scouts presented the various flags throughout the history of our United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|Sat
|Our welfare state
|11
|FeetPeace Scam ALERT
|Fri
|Faguely1
|2
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Protect the power grid.
|Jun 28
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC