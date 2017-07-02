Birth announcements, Sunday, July 2, ...

Birth announcements, Sunday, July 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Anita McLaughlin of Stroudsburg announces the birth of a daughter on May 10 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. The baby has been named Precious Renee Harris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welfare cheats need not apply 1 hr Our welfare state 11
FeetPeace Scam ALERT 22 hr Faguely1 2
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) Fri Educated White Pe... 3
Protect the power grid. Wed William 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC