Woman charged in Hamilton vehicular homicide

A former East Stroudsburg woman was charged Friday, two years after allegedly driving under the influence of painkillers and causing a crash that killed her improperly restrained 6-year-old daughter in Hamilton Township. Rebecca Lynn Willis, 43, now of Oxford, N.J., is charged with involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide while DUI, vehicular aggravated assault while DUI, endangering a child's welfare, DUI and reckless endangerment, along with citations for disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, reckless driving and having an improper child passenger restraint system.

