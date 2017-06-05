Wise named President at Lehigh Valley...

Wise named President at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

Lehigh Valley Health Network named Elizabeth Wise as president of Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono effective immediately. Wise had served as acting president of LVH–Pocono since the former Pocono Medical Center merged with LVHN on Jan. 1.  “Elizabeth has proven to be a focused and forward-thinking leader,” Terry Capuano, LVHN executive vice president and chief operating officer said.

