Wise named President at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Lehigh Valley Health Network named Elizabeth Wise as president of Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono effective immediately. Wise had served as acting president of LVH–Pocono since the former Pocono Medical Center merged with LVHN on Jan. 1. “Elizabeth has proven to be a focused and forward-thinking leader,” Terry Capuano, LVHN executive vice president and chief operating officer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prepare to survive.
|18 hr
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|18 hr
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Hakeem
|677
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC