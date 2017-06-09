Weekend briefs, Friday, June 9, 2017 Posted at

Weekend briefs, Friday, June 9, 2017 ...

Weekend briefs, Friday, June 9, 2017

Pocono Record

The Holy Cross Greek Fest will continue from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 135 Stokes Ave., Stroudsburg. The event, which concludes noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, features authentic homemade Greek cuisine, traditional Greek pastries and coffee, an outdoor bar and grill, Greek dance performances, bookstore and church tours and pony rides.

Stroudsburg, PA

