Two-day American Freedom Festival dons the red, white and blue

17 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The two-day 16th annual American Freedom Festival in East Stroudsburg will have music filling the air, fun for all ages and the sky lit up to celebrate the Fourth of July. The event takes place at Dansbury Park on Monday and Tuesday.

