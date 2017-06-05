Trombone Shorty to bring a Symphonya ...

Trombone Shorty to bring a Symphonya funk to Stroudsburg Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews serves as bandleader and frontman of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a hard-edged funk band that employs hip-hop beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz tradition. Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at age 6 and toured internationally for the first time at age 12. At age 19, he joined Lenny Kravitz's horn section for a 105-date world tour from 2005 to 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prepare to survive. 13 hr adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... 14 hr SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Wed Hakeem 677
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC