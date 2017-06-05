Trombone Shorty to bring a Symphonya funk to Stroudsburg Posted at
New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews serves as bandleader and frontman of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a hard-edged funk band that employs hip-hop beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz tradition. Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at age 6 and toured internationally for the first time at age 12. At age 19, he joined Lenny Kravitz's horn section for a 105-date world tour from 2005 to 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prepare to survive.
|13 hr
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|14 hr
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Hakeem
|677
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC