Trombone Shorty to bring a Symphonya funk to Stroudsburg Posted at

New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews serves as bandleader and frontman of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a hard-edged funk band that employs hip-hop beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz tradition. Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at age 6 and toured internationally for the first time at age 12. At age 19, he joined Lenny Kravitz's horn section for a 105-date world tour from 2005 to 2006.

