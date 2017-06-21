Thousands of Books Sorted for Summer Program
There are thousands of books with too many pages to count and these stories will soon be told to children across Monroe County. Volunteers at The Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township sorted through each one as part of a community impact initiative - the United Way's Day of Action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC