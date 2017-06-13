Things to do this week: Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Golf Invitation: Kinsley's ShopRite will host its fourth annual event at 8 p.m. June 15 at Hideaway Hills Golf Club, 5590 Carney Road, off Route 209, Kresgeville. Format is a four man scramble.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 10
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
