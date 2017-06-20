Summer Lunch Program Begins in Monroe...

Summer Lunch Program Begins in Monroe County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

School is out, but the cafeteria at J.M. Hill Elementary School in East Stroudsburg was plenty busy during the lunch hour. "It's fantastic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC