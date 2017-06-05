Stroudsburg man charged in case involving minor
A man police identified as a 20-year-old Pocono Mountain School District student was charged Thursday for alleged inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old online. James Courtney Garlick is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, contacting/communicating with a minor for sexual abuse, corrupting a minor and criminal solicitation for child pornography.
