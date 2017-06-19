Sage to play BookHouse concert at Stroudsburg library Updated at
Sage will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Monroe Public Library's Hughes Building, 1002 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg. A two-piece, acoustic/electric music group, Sage features Maria Pennello on lead vocals and flute, and guitarist/background vocalist Phil Carollo.
