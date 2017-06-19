Sage to play BookHouse concert at Str...

Sage to play BookHouse concert at Stroudsburg library Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Sage will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Monroe Public Library's Hughes Building, 1002 N. Ninth St., Stroudsburg. A two-piece, acoustic/electric music group, Sage features Maria Pennello on lead vocals and flute, and guitarist/background vocalist Phil Carollo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC