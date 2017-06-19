Rite-Aid Construction set to begin on...

Rite-Aid Construction set to begin on lower Main

Read more: Pocono Record

The sounds of construction and heavy equipment may soon be filling the air on lower Main Street as the borough has issued construction permits for the Rite-Aid according to borough manager Brian Bond. Plans for 11,115 square-foot building, that will feature a drive-thru pharmacy, were submitted in March 2016 but BTS Stroudsburg, the development firm in charge of the site, still had some hurdles to overcome.

