Rite-Aid Construction set to begin on lower Main
The sounds of construction and heavy equipment may soon be filling the air on lower Main Street as the borough has issued construction permits for the Rite-Aid according to borough manager Brian Bond. Plans for 11,115 square-foot building, that will feature a drive-thru pharmacy, were submitted in March 2016 but BTS Stroudsburg, the development firm in charge of the site, still had some hurdles to overcome.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
