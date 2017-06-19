Rite-Aid Construction set to begin on lower Main

The sounds of construction and heavy equipment may soon be filling the air on lower Main Street as the borough has issued construction permits for the Rite-Aid according to borough manager Brian Bond. Plans for 11,115 square-foot building, that will feature a drive-thru pharmacy, were submitted in March 2016 but BTS Stroudsburg, the development firm in charge of the site, still had some hurdles to overcome.

