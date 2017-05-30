PV principal retires after 41 years w...

PV principal retires after 41 years with district

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Pleasant Valley High School Principal John Gress addressed the senior class a couple of weeks ago. It was at the senior meeting, an annual event he has held over his tenure at the school, a preamble to the student's upcoming graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 31 Al Busillo 671
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. May 22 Bob 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC