PM East High School sends off 417 grads Updated at

Pocono Mountain East High School held their graduation ceremony Friday and 417 students were a part of their graduating class. Michael Aaron Medaugh, 18, of Stroudsburg, was named class valedictorian and has plans to study neurobiology at Harvard University.

