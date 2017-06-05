PM East High School sends off 417 grads Updated at
Pocono Mountain East High School held their graduation ceremony Friday and 417 students were a part of their graduating class. Michael Aaron Medaugh, 18, of Stroudsburg, was named class valedictorian and has plans to study neurobiology at Harvard University.
