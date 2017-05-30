Picking up the pieces
In 1932, the Central Labor Union - better known now as the CLU Club - formed in East Stroudsburg. Members met at the same place, 239 South Courtland Street, for 84 years.
Comments
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|17 hr
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
