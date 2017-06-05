Pennsylvania County Project Seeks to Shape Best...
Thanks to an "extraordinary" response to an RFP issued earlier this year, a Pennsylvania broadband aggregation group called the Monroe Gigabit Project, which unites more than three dozen public agencies and private companies, will continue through 2017.
