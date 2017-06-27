Paying more to park
STROUDSBURG - Parking on side streets in the borough will soon become more expensive, as an ordinance will double the 25 cent fee per hour and will decrease the parking limit to three hours on July 3. The ordinance, passed in March, aims to create uniformity throughout the borough with parking rates on Main Street, which are already 50-cents-an-hour and have a three-hour limit. “We do need to have it uniform,” Mayor Tarah Probst said.
