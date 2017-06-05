Pair take police on wild chase Updated at

Pair take police on wild chase Update...

Pair take police on wild chase

Pocono Record

Charges were filed against two people Monday after a drug deal led to a chase ending in Penn Estates, Stroud Township, on Friday. Robert Terelle Connors, 24, and Anyssa Kravchenko, 19, are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, fleeing/trying to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, conspiracy to all of these crimes, conspiracy to hindering apprehension, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Stroudsburg, PA

