Pair take police on wild chase Updated at
Charges were filed against two people Monday after a drug deal led to a chase ending in Penn Estates, Stroud Township, on Friday. Robert Terelle Connors, 24, and Anyssa Kravchenko, 19, are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, fleeing/trying to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, conspiracy to all of these crimes, conspiracy to hindering apprehension, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
