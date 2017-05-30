Notre Dame High School graduates 52
Notre Dame High School recognized 52 students during their graduation ceremony in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, June 3. The Class of 2017 Valedictorians for the high school are Mira Hartshorn, of East Stroudsburg, who plans on studying biology, and Krista Kissell, of Cresco, who plans to study economics and policy.
