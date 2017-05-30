Notre Dame High School graduates 52

Notre Dame High School graduates 52

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Notre Dame High School recognized 52 students during their graduation ceremony in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, June 3. The Class of 2017 Valedictorians for the high school are Mira Hartshorn, of East Stroudsburg, who plans on studying biology, and Krista Kissell, of Cresco, who plans to study economics and policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check youtube for skytran. Thu simone 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 31 Al Busillo 671
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. May 22 Bob 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC