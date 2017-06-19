Multicultural parade to display diversity Updated at
Community organizations will join for a parade on June 24 to bring groups with culturally diverse backgrounds together in one place. Called the Multicultural Parade, it will begin at the East Stroudsburg South high school and make its way to the East Stroudsburg University lawn.
