Man who slugged woman for refusing to engage in three-way sex has jail term backed by Pa. court

A state appeals court has upheld the prison term of a man who punched the mother of his five children when she refused to engage in three-way sex. A state appeals court has upheld the prison term of a man who punched the mother of his five children when she refused to engage in three-way sex.( A man who fractured the skull of the mother of his five children when she refused to engage in a sexual threesome has failed to convince a state appeals court that his jail term is too long.

