Jayne Mansfield Remembered in Northampton County
Mansfield was laid to rest near Stroudsburg and on Thursday some of her biggest fans came to remember her and how her death sparked a change in safety on the road. "I have been coming here since I was 14 years old, taking care of her grave and taking care of meaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|4 hr
|happy welfare day...
|8
|FeetPeace Scam ALERT
|13 hr
|Faguely1
|2
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC