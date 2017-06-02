In Your Neighborhood
The friends of Quiet Valley Farm sponsor a Chicken BBQ on Father's Day weekend. Come and enjoy the family picnic dinner Saturday, June 17 with two seating times at 4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm on Quiet Valley Road, south of Stroudsburg.
