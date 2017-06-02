In Your Neighborhood

In Your Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The friends of Quiet Valley Farm sponsor a Chicken BBQ on Father's Day weekend. Come and enjoy the family picnic dinner Saturday, June 17 with two seating times at 4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm on Quiet Valley Road, south of Stroudsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 2 hr Ann 675
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. May 22 Bob 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC