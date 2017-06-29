'Here comes a high-speed chase' - Wit...

'Here comes a high-speed chase' - Witnesses Recall Pocono Police Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

State police arrested Nicholas Bell, 29, from Scranton. Troopers say he led them on a chase from Interstate 80 to the road in front of the new barracks near Stroudsburg, and the dramatic ending was caught on camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FeetPeace Scam ALERT 2 hr Faguely1 2
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) 10 hr Educated White Pe... 3
News Welfare cheats need not apply 14 hr Weatherly reckt 7
Protect the power grid. Wed William 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC