'Here comes a high-speed chase' - Witnesses Recall Pocono Police Pursuit
State police arrested Nicholas Bell, 29, from Scranton. Troopers say he led them on a chase from Interstate 80 to the road in front of the new barracks near Stroudsburg, and the dramatic ending was caught on camera.
