Grand jury subpoenas Pleasant Valley School District employees
The Pleasant Valley School District hired a Philadelphia criminal defense attorney to represent district employees in testimony each are being required to provide to a Monroe County grand jury. The Monroe County District Attorney's office has not disclosed the subject of the grand jury investigation to the school district, according to attorney Gerald Geiger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC